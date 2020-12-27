Q: What are the top five sources of spread of COVID-19 in Champaign County? Can you please indicate the percentages associated with each category?
A: They include:
1. Private homes (often household contacts of infected people): 15.73 percent.
2. Restaurant/bars:
15.33 percent.
3. Hospital/clinic
(workplace exposure): 13.96 percent.
4. Other: 8.32 percent.
5. Schools: 4.94 percent.
It is important to remember that restaurants and bars and schools have been under various mitigations since March.
The health district maintains a dashboard with this information at http://bit.ly/CUPHDvirus
dashboard.