Q: What are the top five sources of spread of COVID-19 in Champaign County? Can you please indicate the percentages associated with each category?

A: They include:

1. Private homes (often household contacts of infected people): 15.73 percent.

2. Restaurant/bars:

15.33 percent.

3. Hospital/clinic

(workplace exposure): 13.96 percent.

4. Other: 8.32 percent.

5. Schools: 4.94 percent.

It is important to remember that restaurants and bars and schools have been under various mitigations since March.

The health district maintains a dashboard with this information at http://bit.ly/CUPHDvirus

dashboard.

