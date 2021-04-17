How much do we have to worry about the South African variant for now? If it can break through the Pfizer vaccine, wouldn’t it probably break through the other ones, too?
The CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District are closely monitoring vaccine breakthrough due to variants, including B.1.1351, which was first detected in South Africa.
Virus variants are always a concern, and public-health officials and the scientific community are keeping a close watch on different variants and the effect they may have on the spread of the coronavirus as well as the impact on current vaccinations.