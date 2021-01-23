Has there been a recorded
case in Champaign County of someone testing positive twice for COVID-19? If not, wouldn’t it be smarter to conduct an antigen test before administering a vaccine? Since the vaccine is currently in short supply, wouldn’t logic dictate that those with immunity (as evidenced by no second positive test) take a back seat to those with no demonstrable immunity?The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health do not recommend getting tested as a criteria to getting a vaccine.
Everyone is encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as they become eligible.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should wait to get the vaccine.