I keep reading that another coronavirus wave is on the way and that it could be more severe because more of the cases will be the variants and that not enough people will be vaccinated on time to protect us from that. I and all the older members of my family are fully vaccinated, but this makes me still feel hesitant to do things that getting the vaccine would presumably protect against. Can you provide some perspective about whether there is still time to prevent the next wave and what that would take?
It is true that we are racing against time to prevent the next wave.
Vaccines are our best chance against the variants, and we continue to vaccinate at record pace.
Additionally, continuing to maintain social distancing, wear masks and limit large social events outside your immediate family cohort will help you and the community in limiting the potential surge.
Despite the record pace of vaccination, the majority of the U.S. population remains susceptible to infection as they are not vaccinated.
Unvaccinated people are no safer at this point in the pandemic than they were previously.