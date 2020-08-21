Q: One variable those in charge of ensuring the health and safety of the C-U community don’t want to address is the reality that a large portion of University of Illinois students will be employed by retail establishments including grocery stores, bars and restaurants. Many UI students who live off campus have already begun to work in C-U retail establishments. Could that be why our COVID-19 numbers began to rise into the double digits this month?
A: We have not seen a link to the campus community with our recent cases. When we investigate, we ask about school and employment. The cases we are seeing are due to people gathering together without masking or distancing.