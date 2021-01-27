After I got my vaccination, my arm started hurting a lot, so about 12 or 13 hours after I was vaccinated, I took an Aleve for the pain. I mentioned this on Facebook and one of my friends commented the following: “No one should take an NSAID after vaccine. It’s an anti-inflammatory. It reduces your immune system’s response to the vaccine. It interferes with the production of B lymphocytes. Please pass this information along. Tylenol is fine.” I just wondered if it is true, and what people should do for pain after the shot?
That is not accurate. According to
medical providers, it is perfectly fine to take pain medication as needed.