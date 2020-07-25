Q: My dentist and hairstylist have a requirement of taking my temperature at the time of service. I understand and don’t mind, but if I register a normal temperature, couldn’t I still be asymptomatic?
A: Temperature checks can catch some possibly ill people, but certainly not all. Any fever-reducing medications will lower fever, even in acutely ill people.
Additionally, people can transmit the coronavirus for 48 hours prior to showing any symptoms.
Those working with the public are at increased risk for infection due to the numbers of people they have close contact with.
This is why it is imperative to wear your masks whenever possible.