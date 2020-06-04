Q: Why is everyone so hung up on taking temperatures? It seems to me that this is the gold standard for allowing people to work, shop, worship, etc. How accurate is a temperature check when it’s not necessarily a symptom?
A: Temperature checks are just one way to help screen people who may have a fever indicating an illness. You are correct that not all people with COVID-19 have a fever. People need to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if ill, but COVID-19 can be transmitted from someone with no symptoms at all. This is why mask wearing and maintaining at least six feet from others is and will be recommended throughout the pandemic.