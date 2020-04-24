Q: There have been around 1,900 tests done locally for COVID-19, according to the health district website’s daily updates. Dr. (Tom) Pluira said he had 8,000 tests to administer, and has been advertising tests at CampusTown Urgent Care. Is he doing these tests, and if so, why or why not are these numbers included in the health district’s numbers?
A: CampusTown Urgent Care is providing COVID-19 testing.
These numbers are included in the numbers reported by the health district, both for positives, and for the total number of tests completed.
All COVID-19 testing is reported into a state database. The health district follows up with all positive cases in our county, regardless of where they tested.