Q: If I had a family member who wanted to come to my house for Christmas and this person tested for the virus and confirmed they were negative, and isolated after taking the test until they came to my house, would this be acceptable to confirm that someone is negative and safe to be around?
Ideally, they would have the test five days after a possible exposure, and then isolate.
If all who are attending the event commit to the same procedure, this should be safe.
If someone is at a high risk for hospitalization, they may want to just hold off on celebrating with others outside of their household.
The vaccine is on the way. We have posted holiday guidance on our website at http://bit.ly/CUPHDHolidayGuidance.