Q: With the University of Illinois having a large Chinese student population — and many traveling to and from China during the Christmas break — would it be wise to test Chinese students, since the virus originated in China?
A: When the outbreak was only in Wuhan, China, it was relatively easy for public-health measures to work to contain the virus in travelers from China. That was in January.
The University of Illinois did an amazing job communicating with all students, staff and faculty who had any travel to China.
They were quarantined when they returned, and they checked in regularly with McKinley Health Center and/or C-U Public Health District staff.
We had no local outbreaks that were sparked by returning students or other travelers from China.
The U.S. outbreaks seemed to have been seeded by people returning from vacations on cruise ships and from travel from other places in the world, including Italy, Iran and Spain.