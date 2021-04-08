Given that vaccines are in the 90 percent effective range, is it known yet whether anyone fully vaccinated (and two weeks or more past their second shot) has ever gotten COVID-19?
There are a handful of cases that have tested positive after being fully vaccinated.
We are still waiting for more evidence to prove if a positive test relates to infectiousness.
This is one of the reason why we still recommend maintaining social distancing and masking when in the general public even after being fully vaccinated.