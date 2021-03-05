I’ve driven by the Carle testing site more than once recently and saw it nearly empty. There was just one car in line when I went by last weekend. Is there a concern that the testing locations we have in the community will close or reduce hours a lot if they are used much less?
Testing locations will continue to operate as long as there is a demand and need for testing. Even though the demand for testing is currently down for a variety of reasons, there is still a significant need to continue to identify cases as soon as possible to limit spread.
The current testing sites are also able to detect probable COVID-19 variants that are far more contagious. We strongly encourage anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested as soon as possible.
If someone has been vaccinated but had a known exposure, we still encourage testing.