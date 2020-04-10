A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde:
Q: When a COVID-19 case is ‘recovered,’ what does that mean exactly? How do health care professionals know when someone is ‘recovered’?
A: When a confirmed COVID-19 case is no longer symptomatic (with cough, sore throat, shortness of breath) for at least seven days — plus three days without a fever and not taking any fever-reducing medications — then they are no longer considered infectious and are recovered.
Individuals with underlying comorbidities will have to get clearance from their health care providers.