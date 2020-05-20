Q: I see people wearing gloves everywhere. At take-out windows, grocery stores, even driving in their cars. People who used to separate the handling of money and food now combine those two activities as they are ‘safe’ in their gloves.
I see people touching everything and then touching their phone, their car, their handbags, their children. Can you please explain to the general public the issues of:
— Cross-contamination and why gloves are not keeping them as safe as they think?
— That you can sanitize and wash your gloves between tasks if you feel that you must wear them?
— Why washing or sanitizing your hands is a better plan than putting on gloves that you never change or clean?
A: There is really no need to wear gloves to prevent infection with COVID-19 while shopping or performing tasks outside of your home. Gloves are important to reduce exposure to blood-borne pathogens, but not necessary for a respiratory virus.
Hand hygiene is the better bet. Often, when people wear gloves in public, they are contaminating the gloves from touching a grocery cart handle or door handle or other commonly touched surfaces.
They then cross-contaminate by touching their phones, steering wheel, glasses, debit card, etc.
Virus can be picked-up on the gloves and transferred to the other objects. Then, when you remove the gloves and touch those newly contaminated surfaces, cross-contamination occurs.
Just perform your tasks, while concentrating on not touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and then wash your hands thoroughly or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.