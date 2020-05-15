Q: I’ve read that COVID-19 can be aerosolized by toilet flushing and linger in the air for hours, which gives me serious reservations about going into a public restroom where there usually isn’t a toilet lid to close to prevent that from happening. Can you say how much of a risk this is?
A: Since toilet rooms have a lot of high-touch surfaces, door handles, faucets and stall doors, transfer risk in this environment can be high. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in the feces of some patients diagnosed with COVID-19. However, it is unclear whether the virus found in feces may be capable of causing COVID-19.
There has not been any confirmed report of the virus spreading from feces to a person. Scientists also do not know how much risk there is that the virus could be spread from the feces of an infected person to another person.
However, they think this risk is low based on data from previous outbreaks of diseases caused by related coronaviruses, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.