The ice-machine setup at my workplace is one of those where the ice is in a big tub, and users grasp a metal scoop to retrieve it. I have never felt this was very sanitary, but is it more of a concern with COVID-19?
Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food, including ice, is associated with COVID-19.
The relevant questions I would ask your managers: Who is responsible for cleaning and disinfecting any frequently touched surfaces — for example, the ice-machine lid and ice scoop? Is the ice scoop stored in a protected location or its own holder with the handle above the top of the ice?
These are questions the health district would ask during an inspection. The purpose is to prevent cross-contamination that could lead to foodborne outbreaks.