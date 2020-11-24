Email your questions to news@news-gazette.com and we'll pass them along
Q: Is anyone tracking cases among people who test positive and have been wearing masks? Or wearing masks and being around only people who are wearing masks? I realize the gathering of these numbers would depend only upon the respondents’ truthfulness. But it might be helpful to provide mask-wearing efficacy if we could correlate how many people are actually engaged in the practice and contract the disease anyway. (P.S. I’m a faithful mask wearer.)
A: First of all, thank-you for wearing your mask. Masking and distancing is what we all need to do to bring this virus under control.
We now have a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel of COVID-19, in the form of an effective vaccine. We have to all be vigilant in our prevention measure until vaccines are widely available.
No, there is not tracking of what you asked about, as it is a self-reported metric of little use.
Most people believe they are wearing their masks correctly and consistently all of the time. In reality, and based upon trained observation in worksites, this is rarely the case.
We encourage all to wear their masks and distance from others. This pandemic will get worse before it gets better — but it will get better!