As I understand it, the R number is a key statistic in understanding the status of COVID-19. I don’t recall seeing it reported as part of the daily state, region or Champaign County statistics. I’m wondering why this is the case and whether it would be possible to report it daily.
The R number, which measures the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus to on average, is tracked by the Illinois Department of Public Health to understand trends.
The University of Illinois SHIELD team also keeps track of this information at the back end.