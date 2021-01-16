I understand that I will be protected after
receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But could I
still transmit the virus as an asymptomatic
carrier? Will it be considered safe for me
to spend time with family members or friends who have not yet been vaccinated?
A: At this time, wearing masks and practicing social distancing is still required.
Studies are now being conducted to determine if vaccinated people can still pass the virus to unvaccinated individuals. The science has not caught up yet, but it will.