In the March 19 edition of The News-Gazette, you stated travel was unsafe
for unvaccinated individuals. This means travel has been unsafe for everyone for most of the past year until the onset of the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine injections. If that is the case, why were airlines, bus lines, etc., still allowed to transport passengers while travel was unsafe for everyone?That is a good question! Travel has not been safe throughout this pandemic, as it is very difficult to travel and maintain adequate distancing on planes and trains and often in airports and train stations.
The guidance was always to avoid unnecessary travel.