Q: Situation: Out-of-state family member being treated for COVID-19. No underlying health conditions. Had been hospitalized since Aug. 27, on a ventilator over 30 days. Now in rehab. Was presumed to have COVID-19 but has now tested negative a total of six times — in both outpatient and inpatient settings. How can this be and how can we trust testing?
A: This is a clinical question best answered by the attending physician in consultation with the infectious-disease consultant.
One of several possible explanations from a public-health perspective includes:
The individual may have been exposed for a while and developed complications later. When tested, the PCR is not picking up any live virus. This scenario is unusual but not unlikely.
An antibody test can be done to know if there was a previous exposure to COVID-19.
In addition to a PCR test, providers also look at signs, symptoms, complications and diagnostic radiology (chest CT scan, etc.) to make a differential diagnosis and treatment plan.