Q: I have heard of several instances of people with most or all of the coronavirus symptoms who are self-quarantining and not being given an official test. Doesn’t that mean that the official reported numbers are underestimating the extent the virus is in the community and giving the population a false sense of security?
A: Yes. For much of the pandemic, thus far, there has been far too little access to testing.
We know that there are probably at least 10 times the number of cases in our community who have been ill and recovered.
Testing restrictions continue to be relaxed. Currently, those with symptoms can be tested, and the results are usually back within 24 hours.
Since testing has increased, we are very encouraged by the low number of positives. We have not had a day with more than two positive cases since April 11.
We are cautiously optimistic that we will not see an increase this week. Social distancing works.