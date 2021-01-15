I’ve read many times that the next phase of vaccination will include teachers, but no one has defined the term. Is it K-12, or can I roll up my sleeve as a college instructor?
It is undetermined at this time. We are awaiting guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
At this time, the category is teachers for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Any professor who falls into another category by age or medical condition can get vaccinated at that time.
The latest guidance on vaccinations can be found at c-uphd.org/covid-vaccinations.html.