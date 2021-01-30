What outreach actions to underserved populations are being taken with the vaccination rollout? At-risk people without access to the newspaper or Wi-Fi or a computer may be at a disadvantage when it comes to signing up for one of the vaccination slots. Is the health district ensuring equal access? Thanks for all you do.
As soon as we open a new group for vaccination, we send out information in English, Spanish and French through our email networks with local service providers.
This includes places like PACE, the Housing Authority of Champaign County, the Human Services Council, immigrant service providers, county government, townships, the Interfaith Alliance and other faith-based groups.
We ask that they reach out in the best way to their residents/clients/etc. This may include phone calls or placing fliers on doors. The emails go out at the same time that we send out the press release and place information on social media.
All of our testing sites are on an MTD bus line. We have a phone number for people to call so they do not need to have access to the internet to use the online system.
As we get more vaccines and start expanding to other groups, the health district and our community partners will start offering more clinics, including outreach clinics.