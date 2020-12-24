Do those who have tested positive and recovered still need to be vaccinated, or do they have immunity? And if they do get the vaccine, will there be any adverse reaction? Just seems we could save some vaccines for others if they have an acquired immunity.
The answer is we do not know yet. This virus has been known to the world for less than a year.
The current guidance is for those in priority groups to get the vaccine, regardless if they have had a known infection or not.
If someone was sick with COVID-19 and has long-term effects that are ongoing, they need to check with their health care provider prior to getting vaccinated.