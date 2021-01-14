A friend said he will not take the vaccination because it will change his DNA. Is there any truth to this, or is it as ridiculous as I believe it to be?
This is absolutely not true. From the CDC’s “Facts about COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines”:
1. The vaccines cannot give someone COVID-19.
2. MRNA vaccines do not make use of the live virus that causes COVID-19.
3. The vaccines do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way.
4. MRNA never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA (genetic material) is kept.
5. The cell breaks down and gets rid of the mRNA soon after it is finished using the instructions.