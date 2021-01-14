Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.