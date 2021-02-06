All my friends who go to Carle and are younger than I am have gotten both of their vaccine shots. I have called and emailed, but no response whatsoever. I live in a senior apartment complex and am around residents, relatives and visitors who do not wear masks. Last week, I was admitted to the ER for a health issue. No test was taken and I am not allowed to be vaccinated. When will it happen? It is discriminatory to vaccinate Carle patients but not Christie/OSF patients!
People who are younger than you may be getting vaccinated due to their employment situation. There is no distinction made between people who have insurance and those who don’t.
I am sorry that you are experiencing health problems and having difficulty getting the vaccine.
If you are 65 or older, you are eligible to get the vaccine. There is no distinction made based on where someone gets their primary care. If you are under 65 and have underlying health conditions, you are in Phase 1C for vaccine priority.
That is up next — we hope to start within the month. It is based upon vaccine supply.