The first wave of vaccines is for front-line workers
and nursing-home residents. Fine. When do the second and third waves start? Presumably, you will not wait until 100 percent of the those eligible for the first wave get the vaccine; that will never happen, right? What percentage of first-wave vaccinations will you accept before you move on to the second and third waves?
Prioritization of vaccines for Champaign County is available on the health district’s website. The first group to receive vaccines, called Phase 1A, includes front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term-care facilities.
This is followed by 1B, which is a much larger group. In Champaign County, we have broken down Phase 1B into subgroups based on local trends, including morbidity and mortality.
We offered Phase 1A vaccines to those eligible for about two to three weeks. Once all willing 1A population received them, we started offering vaccines to prioritized 1B members, which includes those over age 75.
We will continue to go down the list after giving each group enough opportunity to sign up. If someone is hesitant or unsure or is not interested, we will not wait indefinitely for them to make up their mind. Instead, we will move to the next group. If someone decides eventually to get vaccinated, they can get it at a later time, along with the general population.