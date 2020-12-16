The Trump administration claimed last week that public- health jurisdictions across the country have detailed plans worked out with the CDC for rapid administration of a vaccine to health care workers and residents of long-term-care facilities and that vaccination could begin within days after an emergency authorization. Is that true for our local hospitals and nursing homes?
Champaign County is VERY prepared for a community vaccination campaign.
The health district and our community partners, including both Urbana hospitals, clinics, city and county government, the University of Illinois, Parkland College, schools, the faith-based community, long-term-care facilities and others, have planned together, trained together, worked on tabletop exercises together, and even worked the H1N1-flu vaccination campaign together.
We have ample ultra-cold-storage capability throughout our community. We have already had EMTs, the Dental Society and retired nurses reaching out to provide assistance.
Our community will carry out the community vaccination plan like we have the prevention and mitigation activities — together. Collaboration makes all of the difference in a pandemic!
Sadly, this is not the reality for much of the country.