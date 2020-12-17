Why does the Pfizer vaccine need to be kept ultracold? What happens if it gets warm early? Does it become dangerous in some way, or does it just lose its efficacy?
To answer this question, I reached out to an expert, Dr. Bob Rowland from the University of Illinois. This is one of the many advantages to living and working in this community.
His response: Just about all vaccines need to be kept cold; this one just needs to be kept a lot colder. There is no magic.
More from Rowland:
“Everything we consume has a temperature requirement that must be maintained from production to consumption.
“When a product goes outside that temperature requirement, the effect is to reduce the shelf life of the product. The same is true for vaccines, which are often maintained in a ‘cold chain.’
“Like any chain, it is only as strong as the weakest link. Therefore, to maintain the stability of the Pfizer COVID-19 RNA-based component, the vaccine must be maintained at an ultracold temperature when shipped from the manufacturing plant and after arrival to the medical facility.
“If taken outside the temperature requirement, the vaccine may start to lose effectiveness, which is not a good thing. The vaccine does not become harmful.
“So why does the Pfizer vaccine need to be kept ultracold? To maintain the stability of the product during the shipping process. What happens if it gets warm early? The vaccine may start to lose effectiveness. Does it become dangerous in some way? No.”