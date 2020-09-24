Q: Are you surprised at the death toll from COVID-19 in the 10th-most-populous county in Illinois? With 127 confirmed shooting incidents in the county, which should be getting the most attention?
A: Am
I surprised by our community’s great response
and low death rate? No.
An Ethiopian proverb describes our community well: “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.”
I have stated many times, long before this pandemic began, that our county would fare better than most due to our relationships, cohesiveness, creativity, resources and generosity.
Both OSF and Carle are regional health-care systems with vast resources and talent.
If I were to get COVID-
19 and needed to be
hospitalized, I can think of no place I would rather be than h ere.
The ingenuity of scientists at the University of Illinois has also placed our community in a much better position than most of the U.S.
Our community partners have been planning, training and practicing for a pandemic for the past 15 years.
The public-health network in Champaign County includes not just the health district but the health-care system, many divisions within
city and county government, the University of Illinois, Parkland College, school districts, day-care and long-term-care facilities, the jail and court system, etc.
Since the start of this pandemic, we have also been joined by businesses, the United Way, The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, all levels of media, mayors of county towns and villages, the Kresge Foundation, community members, the faith-based community and many others to enhance our response.
Gun violence is a public-health issue in our community as well, and work continues.
The Champaign Community Coalition leads these efforts, and the health district is part of this coalition.
If you are interested in helping to work on the issues related to gun violence in our community, you can find more information at
champaigncommunity