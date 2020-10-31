Q: My parents live at the Windsor of Savoy. What is the likelihood of scheduling an indoor visit, in one of the large recreation rooms, with a table and plexiglass, with masks and safe distancing, now that the weather is too cold to visit outdoors? Would that be safe for my parents?
A: Visiting indoors during COVID-19 is going to have risks associated with it.
There are ways to do it in a safer way, like you mentioned, but there will still be risks, especially for those at greater risk of hospitalization or death from an infection.
Things that can make visiting indoors safer: Get your flu shot prior to visiting, keep distance of over 6 feet away. Wear masks at all times, open windows or increase ventilation. Keep the meetings short. Take special care to avoid exposure during the two weeks prior to an in-person event in order to prevent asymptomatic spread of COVID-19.