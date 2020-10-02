Q: How effective is wastewater surveillance for COVID-19? Is that being done anywhere in this area, or is it under consideration?
A: We are not aware of wastewater surveillance testing being done for COVID-19 in our county.
There are several sewer districts that have expressed interest.
From the CDC: Data from wastewater testing is not meant to replace existing COVID-19 surveillance systems, but is meant to complement them by providing:
1) An efficient pooled community sample.
2) Data for communities where timely COVID-19 clinical testing is underutilized or unavailable.
3) Data at the sub-county level.
In Champaign County, we already know that we have COVID-19 in all areas of our county.
There is not town or village that has been spared. Champaign County also has more access to testing than any other county in Illinois.
The wastewater method would be more useful in areas with limited ability to test.
If wastewater surveillance is done anywhere in Champaign County, the health district would certainly be interested
in the data, but it is unlikely any of our messaging or actions would change.
We already urge all parts of our county to wear face coverings, keep their distance from others, do not gather and wash hands frequently and thoroughly.
We also encourage people to go to the community-based testing site at Market Place Mall to be tested.
It is unlikely that this type of testing would turn up any results that would cause us to deviate from our guidance.