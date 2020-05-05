Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: What are the penalties for not wearing a mask?
A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde (submit yours by emailing news@news-gazette.com):
Q: With the Douglas County sheriff refusing to enforce the stay-at-home order and wearing of masks, will there be any penalties in C-U for not following the order?
A: As with all COVID-19 related enforcement, both cities and C-UPHD have started first with education and voluntary compliance.
As we get used to our new normal, we need to make sure citizens have access to face coverings and understand the rules around using them.
Thus, the immediate approach remains education and warnings rather than immediate penalties.
Wearing a mask protects our community. It is a gift you are giving your neighbors, friends and loved ones.
