Q: They say most people with COVID-19 can recover at home. But how do you keep the rest of the household safe when you have a family member sick with this disease? And how do you protect yourself and your household if the family member sick with COVID-19 lives alone in another household (such as elderly parent, adult son or daughter) and needs you to be the caregiver?
A: We require that people stay in separate rooms — sick in one, well in another. If they can use a separate bathroom, that is ideal.
The ill person should have a mask on if interacting with the well individual, like dropping off food, drink, etc. If possible, both should be wearing a mask.
Do not share eating utensils, do not drink after each other. The well person should use gloves when doing the laundry of the ill person.
The ill person is not to be interacting with anyone else.
If it is impossible to be in separate rooms, try to maintain a distance of 6 feet and wear masks at all times.
Make sure to frequently clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces, and wash hands well and frequently.
For most people, symptoms last a few days and they get over it in a week.
Emergency warning symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.
The ill person with these symptoms needs immediate medical attention.
Call the health care provider or EMS and let them know that the person is in isolation or quarantine. This will allow EMS or the health care facility to ensure that no one else is exposed.