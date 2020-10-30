At least a few times in this column, you have referred to a time “when the pandemic is over.” How will we know when it’s “over”? Are there specific metrics that must be reached? Who makes this determination?
A: Pandemics (worldwide epidemics) typically end through medical interventions such as vaccines and/or therapeutics. Those will allow herd immunity to be safely reached.
We have seen this most recently with H1N1 influenza. While the virus has not been eradicated, it is being held at bay through herd immunity obtained through vaccination.
Many vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps, rubella, polio and chickenpox, used to sweep through regions in killing waves of epidemics. Epidemics are large outbreaks, but not worldwide spread. There can be multiple locations at the same time, but not worldwide.
For the U.S. to reach herd immunity for COVID-19 through infection alone would mean millions of deaths and untold disability. This is an unethical proposition. Pandemics are declared by the World Health Organization and will be declared “over” by it as well. The only example of a disease being eradicated from the planet is smallpox. This was done through worldwide efforts of vaccination, isolation and quarantine.
Sometimes a disease becomes endemic, meaning it is just part of the new reality. This has happened with West Nile Virus, for example, a disease transmitted by mosquitoes. West Nile Virus will circulate in our community each year and cause a certain number of cases in birds and humans.