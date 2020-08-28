Q: I usually wait until October to get my flu shot so the immunity will last through late winter/early spring. When are the experts recommending we get our flu immunizations this year?
A: This year, it is more important than ever for everyone over the age of 6 months to get vaccinated for flu.
The CDC suggests getting vaccinated in September or October of this year. If, for some reason, however, one cannot get vaccinated that early, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as possible, through January or later.
Seniors should consider the high-dose flu vaccine. Flu vaccines will be available throughout our community at the usual locations, including health care providers, pharmacies, the health district’s offices and at various outreach sites.
We need to encourage all who can to get the flu shot this year to help prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
To find a flu-shot provider near you, go to cdc.gov/flu/freeresources/flu-finder-widget.html