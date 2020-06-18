Q: Why haven’t we seen a spike in cases locally after you said it would definitely happen?
A: We have seen cases, but thankfully no large outbreaks. We attribute this to mask wearing, mostly outdoor activities and vigilance in infection control at businesses.
The measures to ensure that we keep our cases low in our community will not likely change until we have a vaccine, an effective prophylaxis or treatment.
They are: mask wearing in public, staying 6 feet from others who are not in your household and thorough hand-washing.