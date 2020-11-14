Q: When contact tracers call, are they
using a phone that caller ID will identify
as coming from the health department?
If the phone is not answered, will a
message be left on an answering machine? I’m probably not alone in not answering unidentified calls or those from names I don’t recognize.
A: We have to call through the contact-tracing system. Residents who test positive for COVID-19 or are identified as a close contact to a positive case will get a call from 312-777-1999 or a 217-531-XXXX phone number.
We cannot do anything to change the number — believe me when I say we have tried. We leave a message, so if you get one, please call us right back.