Q: Although UI athletics is not releasing results of its tests, are they being included in the health district’s numbers for the county? And do those numbers include results from all testing locations in the county? If not, can you list which agencies are or are not included?
A: Reportable-disease data, which includes COVID-19 cases, is always reported by county of residence. This is the law. It does not matter if someone tests in another state or another country; if they live in Champaign County, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will get case reports.
We follow up on all reportable diseases. Likewise, if someone is passing through from another county, state or country and tests in Illinois, those reports are transmitted to their county of residence.
For an idea of other diseases besides COVID-19 that are reportable, and that the health district has the responsibility of following, check out a flyer produced by the Illinois Department of Public Health at https://bit.ly/IDPHReportableDiseases.
You can see which reportable diseases have occurred in Champaign County by looking at the health district’s annual reports at c-uphd.org/publications.html.