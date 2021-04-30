Congratulations on having been chosen to speak at the virtual White House session on partnering with the community on vaccination! We’re happy your leadership throughout the pandemic is being recognized well beyond our local area. Can you sum up what your main message was?
Thank you. I discussed how our community is like the Ethiopian proverb, “When spiderwebs unite, they can tie up a lion.”
Our community is unique because we have such solid, widespread collaboration and coordination.
I also highlighted several partnerships like the Jettie Rhodes clinics, the close partnership with the Interfaith Alliance, and the traveling “Open Hearts Memorial” created by the Unitarian Universalist Church.
I also stated that I have high hopes that these partnerships will remain post-pandemic, and we can use them to address other entrenched issues in our community.
If the webinar gets posted online, I will share the link on the health district’s Facebook page (@CUPHD).