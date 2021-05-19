Please explain more about the types of conditions that would require vaccinated people to still need masks out in public. For instance, should cancer patients still wear a mask? How about people with high blood pressure or asthma and other conditions that put them more at risk? Should the elderly with a variety of health conditions still wear one? And should unvaccinated kids continue wearing a mask even when everybody is now invited into some public buildings where mask requirements have ended? The CDC said mask rules were ending for just the vaccinated, but it doesn’t sound like anybody is going to be screening people at the doors and asking if they have had the vaccine.
Those with compromised immune systems, either due to illness, medications or age, are less likely to have a robust immune response from vaccines. They will likely want to continue wearing masks in public and when around people whose vaccination status they do not know.
Others should check with their health care providers. It is also perfectly fine for anyone who chooses to continue wearing a mask around others until our vaccination rate is much higher, or until they feel more comfortable.
To be clear: Unvaccinated people, including children, should continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The CDC guidance is only for fully vaccinated people. There will be no one checking a person’s vaccination status, but unvaccinated people are not protected at all from COVID-19.