Q: Are swine flu and SARS transmitted differently than COVID-19? If not (my understanding is that they’re transmitted the same way), why were masks, social distancing, etc., never mandated during previous outbreaks?
A: For this question, I reached out to Dr. Janet Jokela, a local infectious-disease expert. As far as we know, yes, swine flu and SARS are transmitted in the same way. That said, we are still learning about COVID-19.
Certainly, in hospitals, both SARS and the 2009 influenza (swine flu) were treated similarly with masks, distancing, etc.
During the SARS outbreak, masks and distancing were recommended, and they were what brought SARS under control and limited it from becoming a global pandemic. In fact, southeast Asian countries attribute their response and experience with SARS years ago to their ability to manage COVID-19 as well as they have.
Masks have been in regular use in southeast Asian countries ever since SARS.
For the 2009 influenza outbreak, it was not as medically serious of an outbreak as COVID-19. A study estimated its risk was no greater than regular seasonal flu.