Coronavirus response | Ask the admin: Will warmer weather help?
A daily question for Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s Julie Pryde:
Q: A friend normally visits Cancun once a month. Those visits have stopped for now, but his contacts in Mexico tell him how coronavirus is really a problem there in spite of extremely high humidity and hot temperatures. Accordingly, I think it’s a false hope that warm weather here will be a panacea and decrease the risks. What does your information tell you?
A: In general, seasonality of respiratory viruses does happen. This has to do with many factors, including the fact that people are more crowded inside during colder weather.
Respiratory viruses also travel farther and more efficiently in dry air. Water molecules in humid air combine with those in breath. That causes the molecules to become larger and fall faster, making it less likely that they will be breathed in.
The problem with a pandemic strain of a respiratory virus like COVID, is that there is no immunity in the population. This allows it to efficiently transfer from person to person if there is close contact.
Typically during a pandemic of a respiratory virus, such as influenza, there may be a small seasonal decrease in cases, but it will not likely go away.
