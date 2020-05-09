Q: It’s generally known that the coronavirus is most dangerous to people over 65. Are there any reliable statistics for the precise number of people of working age who have died of the disease nationally, or in Illinois? If it is not a really significant number, that would be a good argument for reopening the economy.
A: This virus is a novel coronavirus, meaning no humans have immunity to it. That means that everyone on Earth is susceptible to contracting it.
While there are certainly higher numbers of serious cases and deaths in people who are older or with underlying health conditions, there have been serious cases and deaths in Illinois in infants, toddlers, children, teens and individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks and reports the numbers of confirmed cases by age. “Working age” certainly includes workers over the age of 65, including jobs where they must work directly with the public.
Overall case numbers are instructive, but there are many other metrics that must be continually evaluated for decision-making related to relaxing public-health measures designed to reduce and slow the spread of the virus.
During a pandemic such as the one we are currently facing, it is important to look at the health care system capacity in all areas of the state.
If the health care system is overwhelmed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, people will start dying of normally treatable conditions, such as heart attacks, accidents, asthma attacks, strokes, lack of ventilators for needed surgeries, etc.