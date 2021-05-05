Since workplaces can require employees to wear masks, I wonder why they don’t also require employees to be vaccinated as a condition to keep their jobs. Especially in nursing homes and health care! Would that be legal? Schools require kids to have certain vaccinations as a requirement for attendance, and that’s certainly legal.
Vaccination is something that workplaces can and often do require.
I agree with you that it is very important that those who work in nursing homes should have all of their vaccinations to protect those in their care. This is especially true when working with vulnerable populations as vaccines often are not as effective in those who are elderly or immune-compromised.
The COVID-19 vaccinations are under FDA emergency-use authorization at this time. Many places will not move to require vaccination until the FDA has fully approved the vaccine.