Q: So many of the essential workers possibly being exposed to COVID-19 from the public are young adults without health insurance. We read they are at lower risk for serious effects of this disease than older adults. But what exactly is the risk for younger adults, and what should their employers and the public be doing to help them remain well?
A: Employers should do everything possible to keep their employees safe. This must include modifying the work environment to keep all employees apart and the employees apart from the public.
The employer can also monitor lines at grocery stores or other facilities to prevent crowding and to maintain social distancing. The public can help by:
1. Staying home unless absolutely necessary to go out.
2. Do not take others out unless there is no other option.
3. Go out when it is less likely to be as crowded.
4. Be vigilant about maintaining social distance.
5. Assume that they are infectious and that everyone they encounter is as well.
Younger people may have less serious effects of the disease, but this is not always the case. Additionally, those, young or not, who continue to go into public and not heed the public-health guidance risk exposing others to COVID-19.
It is not possible to know, by looking at someone, who is immune-compromised, has a heart condition, has lung disease or asthma or any other underlying health condition.
According to Dr. Janet Jokela, a local infectious disease physician, the risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 for younger adults is believed to be less than it is for older adults, but regardless, young adults may also become critically ill.
We also know that people with medical conditions are more likely to become more severely ill than those without. We do not know yet how these factors intersect.
For instance, we do not know the relative risk of young people in their 30s with diabetes and hypertension compared to those in their 60s without any medical conditions. There is a lot we are still learning.