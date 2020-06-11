Q: Is there a breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by occupation in Champaign County, or on a state or national level? I’m wondering which occupations are getting this the most.
A: According to OSHA, health care workers (for example, doctors, nurses, dentists, paramedics, emergency medical technicians) performing aerosol-generating procedures (intubation, cough-induction procedures, bronchoscopies, some dental procedures and exams or invasive specimen collection) on known or suspected COVID-19 patients are at the highest risk for contracting COVID-19 on the job.
Additional examples of workers who may have increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in Champaign County include those who work in airline operations; retail; construction; correctional facilities; solid-waste and wastewater management; environmental (for example, janitorial) services; in-home repair services; pastoral or social services; public-health workers in contact with the public; and transit or delivery drivers, depending on their degree of contact with the public.
In Champaign County, our outbreaks have been among workers in manufacturing/food production, retail, restaurants, long-term-care facilities, construction, health care workers, corrections and other congregate living facilities.