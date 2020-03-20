URBANA — Worried there won’t be enough hospital beds if you become very sick with COVID-19?
Plans are in place to expand bed capacity and repurpose other buildings in local communities for overflow space if there’s a larger-than-projected surge of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care, according to local hospitals.
Cases have been escalating rapidly in Illinois — to 422 as of Thursday, four of them fatal. But health officials still look for about 80 percent of those who become infected to have mild-enough versions of this viral illness to be able to recover at home.
If the number of seriously ill people grows, Carle Foundation Hospital will begin doubling up on more private rooms and converting some of its other facilities to expand capacity.
And if the demand grows beyond that, arrangements are in place to expand hospital care to vacant buildings in the community, according to Allen Rinehart, executive director of Carle’s emergency department, intensive-care unit and outpatient services.
Carle can also expand its number of intensive-care beds, if that becomes necessary, Rinehart said.
“I think we’re pretty well prepared,” he said.
OSF HealthCare’s hospitals in Urbana and Danville are also prepared.
“We have an emergency operations plan for both OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center and OSF Health-Care Sacred Heart Medical Center that contains a surge plan,” said Dr. John Kreckman, chief medical officer at Heart of Mary. “It will allow us to increase our general and/or ICU beds as needed, pending the availability of staff.”
As of Thursday, neither of the OSF hospitals in Urbana or Danville had a shortage of bed space or medical staff, he said.
Kirby Medical Center in Monticello has 16 licensed beds and could possibly expand to add five more, depending on staffing, according to its Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Moss. None of those beds are intensive care beds, however, because the hospital doesn’t have inpatient ventilators, she said.
In all, there are about 880 hospital beds in Urbana, Danville, Gibson City, Hoopeston and Monticello, according to the most recent reports available from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, which were current through 2018.
Most of those beds are in Urbana and Danville at Carle and OSF hospitals.
The total includes some additional intensive care beds added at Carle since 2018, boosting the number of intensive care beds in Urbana, Danville, Gibson City, Monticello and Hoopeston to about 80 — again, nearly all of them in Urbana and Danville.
Carle’s 40 adult and pediatric intensive-care beds are currently running about 85 percent full, Rinehart said. While flu and pneumonia cases are beginning to subside, those illnesses are still keeping a number of people in the hospital, he said.
As of Thursday, Carle Foundation Hospital had more than 300 patients occupying its 433 licensed beds, according to Rinehart.
The patient population swelled about a month and a half ago to about 520 patients in beds as more respiratory illnesses were circulating, he said.
By doubling up patients in private rooms, “we have space for more than 433 patients,” he said.
Carle has been planning for years about how to handle a surge in patients, whether it be from a pandemic, bioterrorism or other circumstances, Rinehart said. Planning to handle a surge due to COVID-19 has been under way for a month, he said.
Carle is also well-stocked on supplies, thanks to emergency preparedness planning, and has sufficient staff with plans to transfer some non-hospital staff to hospital care duties as needed, Rinehart said.
“We’ll be repurposing some of our clinical staff,” said Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin. “They may be repurposed to help us as the surge goes through, to handle the influx and not burn staff out.”
The way he sees it, Rinehart said fears being expressed about not enough hospital capacity are being generated by what people have seen on the news in countries such as Italy and China.
“I think, in the U.S., we took action faster to keep people from congregating,” he said.
Those interventions should help dramatically cut down on the spread of the virus, Rinehart said.
“I don’t believe we will see what they’ve seen,” he added.